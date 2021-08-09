Insider Buying: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Purchases 275 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Denny Marie Post bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $13,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.93. 586,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,575. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

