Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.36. 587,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,787. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

