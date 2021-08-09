Insider Selling: Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells 454 Shares of Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.00. 184,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,212. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

