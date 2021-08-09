Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 6,658 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.75. 270,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

