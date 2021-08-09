Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 6,658 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ELF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.75. 270,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.