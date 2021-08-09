Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 1,456 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinix stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $814.99. The stock had a trading volume of 421,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $811.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 215.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

