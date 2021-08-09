Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. 519,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,469. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,716,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

