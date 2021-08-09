Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $881,596.88 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

FNKO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. 865,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

