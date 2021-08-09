Insider Selling: ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MANT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. 93,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,823. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ManTech International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
