Insider Selling: ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. 93,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,823. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ManTech International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

