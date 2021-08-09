Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells 892 Shares of Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.99. 356,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,081. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

