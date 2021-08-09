Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

