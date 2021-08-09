Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark G. Holladay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 632,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

