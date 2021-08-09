Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TCMD traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $893.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

