Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 1,063 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TCMD traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $893.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
