Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells 35,649 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,740. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 720.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81.

Several research firms have commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Telos by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 548,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 139,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

