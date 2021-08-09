Insider Selling: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Sells 1,825 Shares of Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TXT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,578. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
