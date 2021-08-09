Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 7,452 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trex stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $104.51. 457,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,356. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.