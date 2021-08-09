InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.53 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

