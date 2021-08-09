Insureum (ISR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,561.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $327,561.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

