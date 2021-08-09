Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $79.20. 80,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.14. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.