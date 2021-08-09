International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 142,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 614,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Specifically, insider Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$40,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,176,835 shares in the company, valued at C$1,659,725.93. Insiders sold 823,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,130 over the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

