Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.41 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.