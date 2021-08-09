Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.