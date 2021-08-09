Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 18,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

MHIVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of Invesque in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

