Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ARESF, ARVN, BATRK, CGC, DREUF, EDVMF, EQIX, ESI, ESVIF, FCXXF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.50 to $9.70. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.