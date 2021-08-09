Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 9th (ARESF, ARVN, BATRK, CGC, DREUF, EDVMF, EQIX, ESI, ESVIF, FCXXF)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 9th:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $425.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.50 to $9.70. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

