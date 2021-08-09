Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zynga (ZNGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) recently:

8/9/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Zynga had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Zynga had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Zynga was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line besides recent releases like Farmville 3. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang.”

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.13. 1,285,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,342,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 371.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,269,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,301,000 after buying an additional 181,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 250.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 184,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

