Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AQUA stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 708,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

