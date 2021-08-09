IOST (IOST) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $454.89 million and $98.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00083658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00810909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00103936 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.