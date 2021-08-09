iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,970,000. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

