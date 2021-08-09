iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. 44,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

