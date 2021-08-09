iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 7.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.