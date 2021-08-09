iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,510 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

