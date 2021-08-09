iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.86. The company had a trading volume of 741,570 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.