iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,992. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

