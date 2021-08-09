iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,434,000 after acquiring an additional 266,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 995,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,356,000 after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

