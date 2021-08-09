iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after buying an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,586,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.44. 9,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,395. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

