iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

