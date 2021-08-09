iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 7.59% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $107,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 48,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,117,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.99. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,047. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $130.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.25.

