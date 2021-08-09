iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 230,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,920 shares.The stock last traded at $175.13 and had previously closed at $172.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

