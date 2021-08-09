iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.11. The stock had a trading volume of 59,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

