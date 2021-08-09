iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 18.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $139,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

