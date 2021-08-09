iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)’s share price were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.43. Approximately 1,216,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,186,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,749,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,407,000.

