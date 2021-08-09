Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $524,339.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00809224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039615 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,416,664 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars.

