Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Itafos from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

