Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Italo has a total market capitalization of $16,413.45 and approximately $313.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Italo has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

