IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 1,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

IWGFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

