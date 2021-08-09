J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.32

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 26678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

