Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.