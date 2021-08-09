Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

