Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading 11.1% Higher

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Janel alerts:

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter. Janel had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.