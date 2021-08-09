Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €240.00 ($282.35) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €227.08 ($267.16).

FRA ALV opened at €197.72 ($232.61) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is €211.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

