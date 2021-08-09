Jeffrey G. Gorski Sells 450 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.